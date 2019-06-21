UPDATE | Man shot to death on Warren's Southeast Side

WARREN

A police report identifies the man found shot to death in a car that crashed into a house at 721 Tod Avenue Southwest this morning as Khalef K. Freeman, 38, of Ferndale Avenue Southwest.

Photo Photo Khalef Freeman

The report says Freeman was one of two people in the car, which caused and received substantial damage in the crash. The residents of the home were evacuated, and the natural gas line was shut off. The second person in the car suffered serious injuries and was transported to the hospital.

The report doesn’t say what part of the car Freeman was found in, but it says the other person was a passenger. A mechanical tool was used to extracate the person taken to the hospital.

The report says the crash and a 12:46 a.m. report of shots fired at on Sweetbrier Street Southwest near Ferndale were related in that the survivor said Freeman was shot on Sweetbrier.

Police received the shots call first and were headed there when they were diverted to Tod Avenue for the crash.

If the shooting death turns out to be a homicide, it would be the sixth one this year. Freeman has an extensive arrest record at the Trumbull County jail.