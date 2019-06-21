Man could lose eye after suffering beating

YOUNGSTOWN

Police said a man may lose an eye after he was beaten about 3:30 p.m. Thursday at a 25 Market St. high rise.

Melvin Young, 52, was arrested on a charge of felonious assault. He is in the Mahoning County jail.

Reports said Young told police he got in a fight with the man because the man voiced a racial slur. Security video shows the two talking, then Young walks away, walks back inside, the two argue again and Young punches the victim.

The pair fall to the floor and fight, and when the victim crawls away Young straddles him, punches him several times and chokes him before releasing him.

The victim denied using a racial slur, reports said. Reports said he told police Young got upset because he made a report about Young using his phone in the computer room.