10 things to know for today
Your daily look at late breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today, from the Associated Press:
- US PREPPED RETALIATORY STRIKES ON IRAN FOR DRONE ATTACK
A U.S. official tells the AP targets would have included radars and missile batteries and The New York Times reported that Trump had approved the strikes, but then called them off.
- GLOBAL CARRIERS TO AVOID STRAIT OF HORMUZ
International airlines follow U.S.-registered aircraft which are now barred from operating over parts of the Persian Gulf and Iran amid tensions between Washington and Tehran.
- DEFENSE CHIEF’S EXIT LEAVES VOID
Patrick Shanahan’s departure from the Pentagon comes during an escalating crisis with Iran, a controversial deployment of troops to the U.S.-Mexico border and stalled talks with North Korea.
- BIDEN’S SOUTH CAROLINA TRIP TESTS WHETHER STUMBLES MATTER
The former vice president’s recent fumbles on abortion and race are reminders that early front-runners often face the most intense scrutiny.
- XI PRAISES KIM JONG UN’S ECONOMIC REFORMS
The Chinese president offers encouragement for North Korea’s new focus on economic development in a speech in Pyongyang.
- WHO WILL CHOOSE NEXT UK LEADER
Only about one in 400 people get to choose Britain’s next prime minister — and most of them are well-off older white men. An opposition lawmaker called the process “undemocratic.”
- COMING TO A RESTAURANT NEAR YOU
Salmon produced by Indiana-based AquaBounty are the first genetically modified animals approved for human consumption in the U.S.
- ROT IN PEACE
So many gray whales are dying off the U.S. West Coast that scientists and volunteers are asking coastal residents to lend them their private beaches.
- START THEM UP!
The Rolling Stones are back on tour and in Chicago after Mick Jagger’s recent heart surgery.
- IT’S ZION TIME ON BOURBON STREET
The New Orleans Pelicans selected Zion Williamson with the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft, one of the most exciting prospects in years.
