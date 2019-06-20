Weirick appointed as interim Liberty administrator

LIBERTY

Martha Weirick has been appointed as the interim township administrator, replacing Pat Ungaro, who is retiring after serving the township since 2002.

"I’m going to continue to work with the trustees, department heads and fellow employees to service the needs of the township," Weirick said.

Ungaro released a press release today stating he has just been released from the hospital and will speak to media in the near future about his departure from the position.

In a separate press release, Ungaro said Weirick’s transition will be smooth because she took on some of his responsibilities when he moved to part-time status as an administrator in 2016, and served well as an assistant to him.

During Ungaro’s time as administrator, he focused heavily on business growth and economic development.

Ungaro previously served as Youngstown’s mayor from 1984 to 1997.

Weirick was appointed during an executive session at a regular trustee meeting this week. Her annual salary as a full-time township administrator will be $50,502.