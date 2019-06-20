Sylak, Benson earn Greatest finals bids at Reserve Run
Greatest Golfer of the Valley junior qualifier scores today at Reserve Run Golf Course.
The (*) designates the player has an automatic place in the Morgan Stanley Greatest Golfer of the Valley Juniors Championship on July 19 and 20.
BOYS u17
73 * Jacob Sylak Avalon Lakes Golf Course
75 Dominic Kapics Duck Creek Golf Course
76 Kaiden Sykes Salem Hills Golf Course
76 Justin Atkinson Yankee Run Golf Course
77 Tyler Andersen The Links at Firestone Farms
77 Jake Shingledecker Yankee Run Golf Course
77 Jacob Buttar Avalon Lakes Golf Course
77 Luke Nord Lake Club
79 Ryan Sam Mill Creek Golf Course
80 Brandon Gibson Riverview Golf Course
81 Michael Porter Mahoning Country Club
83 Nathan Cene Duck Creek Golf Course
83 Christopher Loychik Avalon Lakes Golf Course
85 Patrick Kennedy Mill Creek Golf Course
85 Jack Barth Stonecrest Golf Course
87 Josiah Worsencroft Mill Creek Golf Course
87 Aiden Wiesemann Salem Hills Golf and Country Club
91 Connor Daggett Avalon Lakes Golf Course
97 Nolan Williard Lake Club
98 Zach Linert Tippecanoe Country Club
101 Kenneth Montgomery Yankee Run Golf Course
103 Connor Sigler Mill Creek Golf Course
108 Jackson Miller Stonecrest Golf Course
109 Gavin Pahanish Salem Hills Golf Course
116 Drew Marzich Tippecanoe Country Club
128 Nick Vassis Trumbull Country Club
GIRLS u17
79 * Leah Benson
80 Sierra Richard
81 Alyssa Rapp
82 Madison Horvath
88 Carly Ungaro
90 Sophia Yurich
91 Jackie Adler
105 Haley Tisone
109 Kristen Shaw
110 Hannah Ogden
112 Olivia Leskovac
117 Olivia See
119 Elizabeth Keller
123 Paige Keller
128 Laurel Zarbaugh
GIRLS u14
83 * Madison Murphy
84 Mckenzie Gustas
