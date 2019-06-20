Sylak, Benson earn Greatest finals bids at Reserve Run

Greatest Golfer of the Valley junior qualifier scores today at Reserve Run Golf Course.

The (*) designates the player has an automatic place in the Morgan Stanley Greatest Golfer of the Valley Juniors Championship on July 19 and 20.

BOYS u17



73 * Jacob Sylak Avalon Lakes Golf Course



75 Dominic Kapics Duck Creek Golf Course



76 Kaiden Sykes Salem Hills Golf Course



76 Justin Atkinson Yankee Run Golf Course



77 Tyler Andersen The Links at Firestone Farms



77 Jake Shingledecker Yankee Run Golf Course



77 Jacob Buttar Avalon Lakes Golf Course



77 Luke Nord Lake Club



79 Ryan Sam Mill Creek Golf Course



80 Brandon Gibson Riverview Golf Course



81 Michael Porter Mahoning Country Club



83 Nathan Cene Duck Creek Golf Course



83 Christopher Loychik Avalon Lakes Golf Course



85 Patrick Kennedy Mill Creek Golf Course



85 Jack Barth Stonecrest Golf Course



87 Josiah Worsencroft Mill Creek Golf Course



87 Aiden Wiesemann Salem Hills Golf and Country Club



91 Connor Daggett Avalon Lakes Golf Course



97 Nolan Williard Lake Club



98 Zach Linert Tippecanoe Country Club



101 Kenneth Montgomery Yankee Run Golf Course



103 Connor Sigler Mill Creek Golf Course



108 Jackson Miller Stonecrest Golf Course



109 Gavin Pahanish Salem Hills Golf Course



116 Drew Marzich Tippecanoe Country Club



128 Nick Vassis Trumbull Country Club



GIRLS u17



79 * Leah Benson



80 Sierra Richard



81 Alyssa Rapp



82 Madison Horvath



88 Carly Ungaro



90 Sophia Yurich



91 Jackie Adler



105 Haley Tisone



109 Kristen Shaw



110 Hannah Ogden



112 Olivia Leskovac



117 Olivia See



119 Elizabeth Keller



123 Paige Keller



128 Laurel Zarbaugh

GIRLS u14



83 * Madison Murphy



84 Mckenzie Gustas