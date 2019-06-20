The Shootouts concert at Stambaugh moved indoors

YOUNGSTOWN — Tonight’s performance by country band the Shootouts scheduled for Stambaugh Auditorium gardens has been moved indoors into the venue’s ballroom due to the likelihood of rain.

The event, which begins at 7 p.m., is the first in Stambaugh’s annual "Bands at the Baugh" summer concert series.

Admission is $10 and there will be a cash bar. Opening act is Marc Lee Shannon.