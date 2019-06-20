Part of Connecticut Avenue closed to traffic


June 20, 2019 at 11:27a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Connecticut Avenue between North Hazelwood and West Heights avenues will be closed to vehicular traffic effective immediately because of an emergency sewer repair.

The city’s public works department doesn’t know when the street will reopen.

