Leaf Relief gets certificate of operation
YOUNGSTOWN
The State of Ohio Board of Pharmacy today awarded a certificate of operation to Leaf Relief, 4323 Market St., for the medical marijuana dispensary to open.
The dispensary passed its final state inspection May 8 and will be opened shortly for business.
Leaf Relief, a division of Quest Wellness LLC, will operate like a pharmacy and be open Mondays through Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
