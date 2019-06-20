Guns found during searches
YOUNGSTOWN
Police Wednesday found three loaded guns, including a semiautomatic rifle, while serving a search warrant at a South Side home.
Arrested on weapons and drug charges was Andre Ballinger, 30, who lists the 484 Almyra Ave. home where the warrant was served as his address, and Jermaine Hamlett, 34, of Roxbury Avenue. They are both in the Mahoning County jail awaiting arraignment Friday in municipal court.
Police serving the warrant about 5 p.m. found Ballinger pulling out of the drive in an SUV, stopped it, and ordered him out. Inside the SUV they found a loaded .45-caliber pistol and an SKS semiautomatic rifle, along with two loaded magazines for the rifle.
Inside the home police found a digital scale, heroin and a 9mm handgun loaded with an extended magazine.
Later in the evening officers serving a warrant at a 250 Hilton Ave. home found an AK-47 and a handgun. One person was arrested there but that report was not available Thursday.
More like this from vindy.com
- June 20, 2019 10:55 a.m.
Pair face charges after police find gun during search
- October 24, 2015 midnight
Cops find heroin, guns, arrest seven
- April 18, 2014 midnight
Vice officers arrest three, get two guns
- October 23, 2015 9:49 a.m.
Police arrest 7, discover 5 guns as Vice Squad serves warrants
- March 27, 2015 10:13 a.m.
Vice Squad gets drugs, cash, guns in two raids
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.