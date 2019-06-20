Coitsville trustees will meet Friday


June 20, 2019 at 11:02a.m.

COITSVILLE — The Coitsville Tonwship trustees will have a special meeting at 11 a.m. Friday at the Coitsville Township Hall for the purpose of approving contracts for the police and road departments and personnel.

