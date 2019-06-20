City schools survey says school quality excellent or good

YOUNGSTOWN

Eighty percent of Youngstown City School District parents and 73 percent of staff participating in a survey rate the overall quality of their schools as good or excellent.

For students, the percentages of those rating their school as good or excellent were 62 percent for students in sixth through 12th grades and 69 percent for third through fifth-graders.

“I just want to thank everyone who took the time to complete the survey and to share their views with us,” said Krish Mohip, YCSD’s CEO. “We made improving school climate and culture a priority and it’s good to know that the school community notices.”

Incoming district CEO Justin Jennings, who takes office Aug. 1, plans to continue those improvements.

“We have a solid foundation and we just need to keep building,” he said. “We still have some work to do, but we’re well on our way. We’re all striving to provide our scholars with a quality education in a safe, nurturing environment. We also want to partner with parents and the community and to support our dedicated, hard-working staff.”

More than 2,270 people responded to the survey when it was administered this spring: 397 parents, 453 staff members (half of them teachers), 649 students in sixth through 12th grades and 775 from students in grades third through fifth. That’s about 1,000 more respondents than the fall administration of the survey.

The survey measured five elements of school quality: academic support, student support, school leadership, family involvement and safety and behavior.

More results:

Participating parents had the highest agreement with the academic support and family involvement dimension, 84 percent.

Participating staff has the highest agreement with the academic support and family involvement dimensions, 85 percent.

Participating students in sixth through 12th grades had the highest agreement with student support, 67 percent.

89 percent of participating parents and 95 percent of participating staff members said families are informed about school-sponsored activities such as tutoring, after-school programs and student performances.

85 percent of participating parents and 95 percent of participating staff members and 80 percent of particiating students in grades six through 12 said there is a staff person who students can go to for help with a school problem.

93 percent of participating parents said families are encouraged to attend school-sponsored activities.

91 percent of students in third through fifth grades said their teachers often or almost always expect them to do their best.

83 percent of participating parents, 84 percent of participating staff members and 61 percent of participating students in grades six through 12 said their school is safe.

87 percent of participating staff members said staff members are responsive when students report bullying. But only 64 percent of participating parents and 58 percent of participating students in sixth through 12th grades shared that view.

Of all participant groups, parents were the most likely to recommend their school to a friend or colleague.