Boardman calls emergency meeting for today


June 20, 2019 at 11:06a.m.

BOARDMAN — Boardman township trustees have scheduled an emergency meeting today at noon at the township government center to close a section of South Cadillac Drive.

The culvert on the road has created unsafe conditions, officials said in a news release.

The Vindicator has sent a photographer to the scene and will cover the meeting.

Watch Vindy.com for updates.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Boardman


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$165000


Poland


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$279000


Youngstown


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$139900