Boardman calls emergency meeting for today
BOARDMAN — Boardman township trustees have scheduled an emergency meeting today at noon at the township government center to close a section of South Cadillac Drive.
The culvert on the road has created unsafe conditions, officials said in a news release.
The Vindicator has sent a photographer to the scene and will cover the meeting.
Watch Vindy.com for updates.
