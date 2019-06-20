Youngstown council postpones vote on parking meter ordinance
YOUNGSTOWN — City council postponed a vote to repeal and replace its parking meters ordinance with members wanting to discuss it further.
The proposal was “rushed to us before council had time to discuss it and make sure it’s the right thing for the city,” said Councilman Julius T. Oliver, D-1st.
Council decided tonight to move the proposal to its parking committee. Some expressed concern the policy change could deter people from coming downtown.
For the complete story, read Thursday's Vindicator and Vindy.com
