Will Warren teen face adult charge in June 4 homicide?

WARREN

The Trumbull County Prosecutor’s office has not decided whether to ask a juvenile court judge to bind over a murder charge to adult court in a June 4 homicide.

Dareontai Carmichael, 16, of Porter Street Northeast was arraigned June 10 in Trumbull County Juvenile Court on murder, felonious assault and two gun charges and has remained confined in the juvenile detention center.

He will remain there until his next hearing at 10:30 a.m. July 23 unless something new happens in the case, said Stanley Elkins, assistant county prosecutor.

Carmichael is charged with shooting two young men, one fatally, behind an apartment building on Maryland Street Northwest.

Killed was Shyhiem W. Williams, 24, of Robert Avenue Northwest. Another man, 25, was shot in the leg and survived.