Will Warren teen face adult charge in June 4 homicide?
WARREN
The Trumbull County Prosecutor’s office has not decided whether to ask a juvenile court judge to bind over a murder charge to adult court in a June 4 homicide.
Dareontai Carmichael, 16, of Porter Street Northeast was arraigned June 10 in Trumbull County Juvenile Court on murder, felonious assault and two gun charges and has remained confined in the juvenile detention center.
He will remain there until his next hearing at 10:30 a.m. July 23 unless something new happens in the case, said Stanley Elkins, assistant county prosecutor.
Carmichael is charged with shooting two young men, one fatally, behind an apartment building on Maryland Street Northwest.
Killed was Shyhiem W. Williams, 24, of Robert Avenue Northwest. Another man, 25, was shot in the leg and survived.
More like this from vindy.com
- June 10, 2019 11:18 a.m.
Warren teen formally charged in June 4 fatal shooting
- June 11, 2019 12:05 a.m.
Teen formally charged with murder and felonious assault from last week
- June 6, 2019 12:05 a.m.
Teen could be third charged with homicide since 2015
- June 5, 2019 8:09 a.m.
UPDATE | Warren PD ID's victim; teen remains held in shooting
- August 2, 2016 10:50 a.m.
Warren teen remains in custody in father's fatal shooting
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.