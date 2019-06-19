Man fails to show for sentencing


June 19, 2019 at 11:04a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

A bench warrant was issued today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for a Tod Lane man who failed to show up for his sentencing hearing on a weapons charge.

Judge R. Scott Krichbaum issued the warrant for Teqwan Scott, 24, who was set to be sentenced on a charge of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle. He pleaded guilty to the charge Friday.

Scott has been free on bond since shortly after he was arraigned in municipal court. He was arrested April 14 following a traffic stop at East Earle Avenue and Market Street after officers found a 9mm handgun with an extended magazine in the car.

Reports said Scott told police he needed the gun because a man was shot to death during a a shootout a few days before he was arrested next door to his home. That man, Savon Young, 25, was killed April 9 in the front yard of a Tod Lane home next door to Scott’s.

A charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm was dropped in exchange for Scott’s plea.

