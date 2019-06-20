Iran says Revolutionary Guard shoots down US drone
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran's state-run IRNA news agency says the country's Revolutionary Guard has shot down a U.S. drone. The U.S. military declined to immediately comment.
IRNA said Thursday the drone was hit when it entered Iranian airspace near the Kouhmobarak district in southern Iran's Hormozgan province.
IRNA, citing the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, identified the drone as an RQ-4 Global Hawk.
Capt. Bill Urban, a U.S. Central Command spokesman, declined to comment when asked if an American drone was shot down.
He told The Associated Press, however, "There was no drone over Iranian territory."
The reported shootdown comes amid heightened tensions between Iran and the U.S. It takes root in President Donald Trump's decision a year ago to withdraw America from Iran's nuclear deal with world powers.
More like this from vindy.com
- December 4, 2011 10:42 a.m.
Iran shoots down US spy plane
- July 25, 2017 3:04 p.m.
US Navy fires warning shots near Iran ship in Persian Gulf
- February 24, 2013 midnight
Police: SUV in Vegas shooting is found
- November 5, 2018 11:46 a.m.
Iran president warns of 'war situation’ as sanctions resume
- December 15, 2011 midnight
U.S. had few viable options to recover drone from Iran
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.