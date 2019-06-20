Howland tornado sirens also failed Sunday

WARREN — In addition to technical problems that prevented Warren’s tornado sirens from sounding Sunday when it was attempted the first time, Howland Township also had inoperable sirens.

Ernie Cook, Trumbull County 911 director, said Howland officials knew that four Howland sirens did not work before the tornado and were in the process of getting them fixed.

For the complete story, read Thursday's Vindicator and Vindy.com