Canfield council proposes stormwater fee hike

CANFIELD — City council members are mulling a hike to residents’ stormwater infrastructure fees for the next five years for the ability to self-fund capital improvements to the system.

A public meeting on the proposed increase is set for 6 p.m. next Wednesday at the Canfield Fairgrounds’ Fair Park, along Fair Street.

City Manager Wade Calhoun said administrators are recommending increasing the fee to $24 per quarter, which they expect would generate a stormwater surplus of about $350,000 annually. Under that fee, customers would pay $5 more a month; $60 more per year.

For the complete story, read Thursday's Vindicator and Vindy.com