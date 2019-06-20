Austintown cops arrest another woman in hooker sweep

AUSTINTOWN — Township police arrested a fourth woman in a prostitution sweep, one who told police she’d been involved in prostitution since she was 15.

Brittany J. Oldfield, 29, of Youngstown-Warren Road, Niles, faces misdemeanor counts of soliciting for sex and possessing drug paraphernalia and criminal tools.

Officers responding to her online ad met her at the same Seventy-Six Drive business where police arrested three others on sex-trade charges earlier this month.

Oldfield came with a cellphone used to arrange the “date” and a condom in her bra, according to the report.

