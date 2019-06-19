Youngstown man sentenced to six years in prison for attack

YOUNGSTOWN — As Darius Holcomb proclaimed his innocence and lambasted his attorney today during his sentencing hearing, the woman he was convicted of assaulting sat as far away as possible from him in the courtroom.

Holcomb, 33, of West Ravenwood Avenue, was convicted May 29 by a Mahoning County Common Pleas Court jury after a short trial on two counts of domestic violence and two counts of felonious assault for beating the woman, the mother of his child, with a gun and threatening to kill her.

The victim sat in a corner of the courtroom, up against a wall, on the opposite side of Holcomb, as Judge Anthony Donofrio sentenced him to six years in prison.

