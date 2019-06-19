Over 16 tons of cocaine intercepted at Philadelphia port
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — U.S. authorities seized more than $1 billion worth of cocaine today from a ship at a Philadelphia port, calling it one of the largest drug busts in American history.
The U.S. attorney's office in Philadelphia announced the massive bust on Twitter on this afternoon, saying law enforcement agents seized about 16.5 tons of cocaine from a large ship at the Packer Marine Terminal. Members of the crew were arrested and face federal charges.
The drug seizure is the latest in a series of large cocaine busts along the East Coast. In a March bust in Philadelphia, drug dogs sniffed out 1,185 pounds of cocaine worth about $38 million – at that time the city's largest seizure of the drug in more than two decades.
In February, customs agents seized 3,200 pounds at the Port of New York and New Jersey with a street value estimated at $77 million. That was the largest cocaine bust at the ports since 1994.
Television footage of the seized ship in Philadelphia showed its name as MSC Gayane. Online ship trackers said it sails under the flag of Liberia and arrived in Philadelphia after 5 a.m. Monday.
More like this from vindy.com
- March 21, 2019 12:46 p.m.
450 cocaine bricks worth $38M found at Philadelphia port
- November 8, 2012 midnight
Undercover deputies seize 937 pounds of pot, arrest 2
- November 2, 2007 2 a.m.
Gulf Coast bridge opens
- February 1, 2019 midnight
Border agency seizes $3.5M in fentanyl
- September 30, 2004 midnight
MAHONING COUNTY Drug bust nets $10M in cocaine
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.