Ohio authorities investigate how man ended up in load of trash


June 18, 2019 at 6:05p.m.

MORAINE, Ohio (AP) — Police are trying to figure out how a man ended up in a load of trash at a garbage sorting facility.

Authorities in Moraine in suburban Dayton said they responded to a 911 call about the man this morning at the Montgomery County Solid Waste District facility.

A 911 caller said the man appeared to come from a load of trash dumped by a Rumpke truck. Moraine police Sgt. Mike Keegan said the trash came from commercial dumpsters in the Springfield area.

Rumpke said in a statement it’s investigating how and why the man, who hasn’t been identified, ended up in the trash.

Montgomery County spokeswoman Brianna Wooten says the man was lucky to have been found alive.

