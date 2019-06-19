Mahoning County rabies-vaccination clinic is Saturday in Poland
POLAND — The Mahoning County Board of Health is offering a rabies- vaccination clinic from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Poland Village Town Hall gazebo, 308 S. Main St. No appointment is needed.
Rabies vaccinations are offered for all dogs, cats and ferrets older than 3 months, which is a requirement in Mahoning County. The cost of $8 per shot per pet must be paid in cash. Physical examinations are not be available. All pets must be on a leash, in a cage or be carried in a cloth pillow case. The veterinary staff reserves the right to not vaccinate any pet that appears to be in poor health.
In order to receive a three-year rabies booster, the pet’s owner must provide proof of vaccination on or after June 22, 2018. All pets without proof of previous vaccinations will receive a one-year vaccination.
More like this from vindy.com
- October 20, 2018 8:44 p.m.
Low-cost rabies vaccination clinic next Saturday
- April 8, 2019 midnight
Rabies vaccination clinic set Saturday in Damascus
- April 5, 2017 10:50 p.m.
Rabies clinic Saturday
- April 3, 2017 1:11 p.m.
Rabies vaccination clinic is Saturday at Angels for Animals
- October 21, 2018 12:04 a.m.
METRO DIGEST || Low-cost rabies vaccination clinic Saturday
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.