Alex Jones sanctioned in Sandy Hook lawsuit
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut judge has imposed sanctions on conspiracy theorist Alex Jones for an outburst on his web show against a lawyer for relatives of victims of the Sandy Hook School shooting.
Judge Barbara Bellis today ordered the Infowars host to pay some of the relatives' legal fees and prohibited him from filing motions to dismiss their defamation lawsuit against him. It wasn't immediately clear how much those legal fees will be.
The families of several of the 20 children and six educators killed in the 2012 shooting are suing Jones, Infowars and others for promoting a theory the massacre was a hoax.
Jones made angry comments on his show Friday about a lawyer for the families, accusing him of trying to frame him by planting child pornography in documents Jones' attorneys submitted to the families' lawyers.
More like this from vindy.com
- July 23, 2018 noon
Infowars host Alex Jones moves to dismiss Sandy Hook lawsuit
- April 1, 2019 3:38 p.m.
Alex Jones blames conspiracy claims on 'psychosis'
- June 13, 2017 midnight
Conspiracy theorist interview upsets some Newtown families
- June 15, 2017 midnight
Don’t legitimize conspiracy theorist
- March 30, 2019 3:38 p.m.
Judge drops Infowars’ Alex Jones from Ohio flag-burning suit
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.