Agents search Canfield home for child porn

CANFIELD — State investigators seized electronic devices believed to contain child pornography at an apartment along Indian Run in the township.

Maj. Jeff Allen of the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office said deputies and investigators from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Crimes Against Children Unit and the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force served a search warrant this morning at an apartment in the 3600 block of Indian Run.

The apartment’s tenant was not arrested today and has not been identified or charged. The search warrant remains sealed.

