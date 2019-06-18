Youngstown police investigating 2 robberies


June 17, 2019 at 5:18p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Police are investigating their second robbery of the day today after someone robbed the Pizza ‘N Gyro Place, 2841 Market St.

A police spokesman said the restaurant was robbed about 4:10 p.m. About 2 p.m., someone with a gun also robbed the Dollar General store at 1370 Belmont Ave.

