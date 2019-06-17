Youngstown police investigate Sunday shooting

YOUNGSTOWN — Police are trying to figure out how a woman early Sunday sustained a gunshot wound to the arm.

Police were called about 4:05 a.m. to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital for a shooting victim, who told police her gun went off when she put it in her purse.

However, reports said the woman also told officers that she was shot somewhere on Steel Street but did not say how or if someone else shot her, reports said.