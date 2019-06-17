Youngstown Board of Education will meet 4:30 p.m. Tuesday

YOUNGSTOWN

The Youngstown Board of Education will meet in special session at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 18 in the community room of Youngstown Rayen Early College High School, 20 W. Wood St.

The purposes of the special meeting: a legal update; HB 154 and HB 166, update and discussions of the next steps for the board’s strategic plan; and a debriefing from the Youngstown Board of Education and academic distress commission meeting.