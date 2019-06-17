Woman faces charges after biting cop, punching fiance

YOUNGSTOWN — A West Ravenwood Avenue woman faces a fourth degree felony charge of assault on a police officer after reports said she bit an officer in the finger Saturday morning.

Officers were called to her home about 10:15 a.m. for a fight and reports said the woman, Shaniece Harris 31, admitted to punching her fiancee twice in the face during an argument, reports said.

Reports said when she was told she was under arrest, she refused to allow herself to be taken into custody and officers had to pry a child out of her arms so they could handcuff her, reports said.

Officers took Harris to the ground while they tried to handcuff her and that is when she bit one of the officers, reports said.

She also faces charges of domestic violence and resisting arrest.

She spent the weekend in the Mahoning County jail.