TRUMBULL STORMS | Warren Township wind damage
This overturned and moved car port at a house on Templeton Road was among many damaged structures and down trees that resulted from a possible tornado that passed through Warren Township and continued east between 4:15 p.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday. Among the Warren Township areas affected were Parkman Road, Templeton, Kincaid East, North River and Mahoning Avenue near the Jamestown Giant Eagle store.
