BREAKING: TRUMBULL STORMS | Tornado confirmed by weather service

TRUMBULL STORMS | Warren area deals with aftermath


June 17, 2019 at 8:32a.m.

Photo by Ed Runyan | Theresa Barbe of Meadowbrook Street in Leavittsburg stands near chalk markings on her driveway. Barb, who has lived in her home about 20 years, said the marking beside her represents the point where flooding would start to create problems for her basement. The river level rose to 13 feet around 6:30 a.m. Monday morning, causing the Mahoning River just across the street from her house to flow over her street.

WARREN — In addition to the wind damage from Sunday, the Warren area is also dealing with excess stormwater runoff from the rain storms that hit earlier Sunday.

The Trumbull County MetroParks has indefinitely closed the Canoe City and Thomas A. Swift MetroParks because of flooding, the MetroParks reported this morning. Both parks are on the Mahoning River, Canoe City in Leavittsburg and Swift in Braceville Township.

The parks will reopen once floodwaters recede and cleanup has been completed.

The National Weather Service says the Mahoning River at Leavittsburg reached 12.93 feet at 6:15 a.m. today. That is classified as moderate flooding.

Ten feet is flood stage.

