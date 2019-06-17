TRUMBULL STORMS | Kirila Contractors building leveled
BROOKFIELD
A building that stored some of Kirila Contractors Inc. tires and heavy machinery in Bedford Road collapsed from high winds resulting from yesterday’s storm.
Kirila’s employees and contractors were busy this morning assessing the damage.
More like this from vindy.com
- September 14, 2002 midnight
TRUMBULL COUNTY Grand jury indicts Brookfield man
- February 5, 2016 midnight
Trumbull officials celebrate partial completion of Kinsman sewer line
- February 2, 2002 midnight
SALEM Lowering of Millville Hill to start
- January 24, 2007 11:18 p.m.
2 Trumbull sewer projects will serve 100+ homes
- January 25, 2007 midnight
Commissioners approve 2 sewer projects
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.