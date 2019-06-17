BREAKING: TRUMBULL STORMS | Tornado confirmed by weather service

TRUMBULL STORMS | Cemetery cleanup in Brookfield


June 17, 2019 at 9:47a.m.

BROOKFIELD

The Brookfield Township Road Department is at the Brookfield Township Cemetery on state Route 7 clearing trees that fell on gravestones during Sunday’s storm.

Three or four trees fell on top of gravestones, and one that was a few feet in height broke in half.

The crew has been working since 7:30 a.m.

Curious residents are driving through the cemetery, surveying the damage.

The National Weather Service has not confirmed as of today at 9:45 a.m. if Sunday’s storm could be categorized as a tornado.

