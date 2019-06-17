TRUMBULL STORMS | Body, tornado test acting Warren Township chief

LEAVITTSBURG — Acting Warren Township Police Chief Daniel Peterson has only been in that position two weeks, but he was tested last weekend, with the finding of a deceased male Friday night, followed by storms and a possible tornado Sunday afternoon.

"It seems like I'm being tested to see how much I can take," Peterson said Monday morning.

He was heading to the Trumbull County Coroner's Office later Monday morning to assist with the investigation into the identity and cause and manner of death of a man whose body was found in the middle Burnett Road at 6:48 p.m. Friday. It was found by a motorist, probably fairly soon after it was left there.

Peterson said that part of Burnett Road is heavily traveled during the week, when trucks use it to travel to and from the ArcelorMittal coke plant on Main Avenue Southwest. But not much traffic uses it at other times.

Peterson said the coroner's office needed to investigate to ensure that they had correctly identified the victim, a male who had apparently been shot.

One of the first reported sightings of the possible tornado was by an off duty Ohio State Highway patrol dispatcher who saw the storm in Southington near Route 422 and reported it to the Trumbull County 911 center.

The possible tornado traveled along Parkman Road — U.S. Route 422 — in Southington Township and into Warren Township, causing damage.

But it seemed to turn a few times along Templeton Road and Kincaid East Road as it headed toward Warren, Peterson said. Lots of trees were downed on Parkman, Templeton and Kincaid East with a metal car port moved and overturned on Templeton near Parkman.

The storm was still in Warren Township as it hit the Carrier Services building on Mahoning Avenue, ripping off most of its roof. That building is near the Giant Eagle in Warren's Jamestown Plaza.

The River at Leavittsburg exceeded 13 feet at 8:15 a.m., which results in flooding in areas around the river.