TRUMBULL STORMS | 911 calls indicate storm's path
911 CALLS
The following are 911 calls received by the Trumbull County 911 Center regarding the damage that resulted from what many people reported to be a funnel cloud or tornado:
4:22 p.m.: A man reported seeing a tornado on U.S. Route 422 in Southington Township headed toward Warren.
4:27 p.m.: A caller saw “rotation” near the Skyway Drive-In on North Leavitt Road in Leavittsburg.
4:29 p.m.: A man reported a tornado on Phalanx Mills Herner Road in Southington
4:30 p.m.: A caller reported wires down on Tod Avenue Northwest in Warren.
4:30 p.m.: A caller reported a funnel cloud on Lockwick Avenue Northwest in Warren.
4:31 p.m.: A caller reported a funnel cloud on Lynwood Drive Northwest in Warren.
4:31 p.m.: A caller reported a tornado went down the road on Kincaid East Road at the Warren/Champion townships line.
4:32 p.m.: A caller reported a tree down on Tod Avenue Northwest at Montgomery Street Northwest in Warren.
4:35 p.m.: A caller reported damages to houses on Shanks Downs Road in Southington.
4:53 p.m.: A caller at 5315 Warren Sharon Road in Vienna Township reported power lines down.
4:59 p.m.: A caller reported damage to homes on South Albright McKay Road in Brookfield Township.
5:04 p.m.: A caller reported trees down on Warren Sharon Road near Sharon, Pa.
5:04 p.m.: A caller reported tornado rotation on Addison Road in Brookfield.
