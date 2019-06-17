BREAKING: TRUMBULL STORMS | Tornado confirmed by weather service

MAHONING STORMS | Flood advisory until 11 a.m. for parts of county


June 17, 2019 at 10:03a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory until 11 a.m. today for parts of Mahoning County.

Areas that could have minor flooding include Youngstown, Boardman, Campbell, Canfield, Sebring, Austintown and Struthers.

There’s also a flash flood watch until 4 a.m. Tuesday for Mahoning and Trumbull counties.

Showers and thunderstorms could produce heavy rainfall in the area through the day with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch.

There’s a chance for rain every day through Sunday, according to the weather service. The showers could get heavy through Thursday.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Boardman


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$165000


Poland


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$279000


Youngstown


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$139900