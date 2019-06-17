BREAKING: TRUMBULL STORMS | Tornado confirmed by weather service

POLL | With Mosquito Lake celebrating its 75th anniversary, do you think the name should be changed to something more appealing?


June 17, 2019 at 10:12a.m.

VOTE NOW

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Boardman


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$165000


Poland


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$279000


Youngstown


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$139900