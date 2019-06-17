BREAKING: TRUMBULL STORMS | Tornado confirmed by weather service

Pair will be arraigned today in last week's shooting


June 17, 2019 at 11:03a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Two suspects in the shooting of a man in his 60s last week are expected to be arraigned today in municipal court.

Matt Reid, 34 and Shalita Blake, 30, were arrested early Saturday morning on charges of attempted murder for the shooting Wednesday in the 800 block of Steel Street.

The man was wounded in the stomach about 2:30 a.m. and is in critical condition, police said.

Investigators said they are not sure of a motive.

They also would not say how they were able to find Reid and Blake, other than they received information in another case that led to their arrests.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Boardman


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$165000


Poland


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$279000


Youngstown


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$139900