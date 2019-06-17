Pair will be arraigned today in last week's shooting
YOUNGSTOWN — Two suspects in the shooting of a man in his 60s last week are expected to be arraigned today in municipal court.
Matt Reid, 34 and Shalita Blake, 30, were arrested early Saturday morning on charges of attempted murder for the shooting Wednesday in the 800 block of Steel Street.
The man was wounded in the stomach about 2:30 a.m. and is in critical condition, police said.
Investigators said they are not sure of a motive.
They also would not say how they were able to find Reid and Blake, other than they received information in another case that led to their arrests.
More like this from vindy.com
- June 22, 2012 8:36 a.m.
3 teens charged in fatal Pa. shooting
- November 1, 2013 11:57 a.m.
Two men accused of firing shots on South Side
- March 6, 2012 12:05 a.m.
Charges changed in fatal shooting
- October 23, 2003 midnight
Woman hurt in shooting
- July 20, 2013 midnight
More suspects arrested in fatal Niles burglary
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.