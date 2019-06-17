Pair will be arraigned today in last week's shooting

YOUNGSTOWN — Two suspects in the shooting of a man in his 60s last week are expected to be arraigned today in municipal court.

Matt Reid, 34 and Shalita Blake, 30, were arrested early Saturday morning on charges of attempted murder for the shooting Wednesday in the 800 block of Steel Street.

The man was wounded in the stomach about 2:30 a.m. and is in critical condition, police said.

Investigators said they are not sure of a motive.



They also would not say how they were able to find Reid and Blake, other than they received information in another case that led to their arrests.