Manning bill aims to stop MetroParks from taking land for bike trail


June 17, 2019 at 10:55p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — State Rep. Don Manning has readied an Ohio House bill designed to stop Mill Creek MetroParks from appropriating private property for a proposed bike trail.

The bill amends the section of Ohio Revised Code on the state’s eminent-domain laws to disallow it for the purpose of “providing a recreational trail.”

“There is a place for eminent domain when the project dramatically increases the health and safety of those affected, but a bike trail is by no means a legitimate reason for the government to steal someone’s property,” Manning of New Middletown, D-59th, is quoted in a release today. “We cannot continue to allow the government to adversely affect the lives of property owners for things as trivial as bike trails.”

For the complete story, read Tuesday's Vindicator and Vindy.com

