Mahoning flooding relief is tied to FEMA declaration


June 17, 2019 at 9:55p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Portions of Mahoning County hit hard in the May 28 storm and flooding may be waiting a little longer for government assistance.

Dennis O’Hara, Mahoning County Emergency Management Agency director, said Monday though the county doesn’t qualify for Federal Emergency Management Agency relief, FEMA is considering a disaster declaration for southwestern Ohio – portions of which, including Dayton, were leveled by tornadoes earlier that week.

