Greatest Juniors tee Tuesday at Avalon

The Greatest Golfer of the Valley junior series has its second 2019 qualifier Tuesday at Avalon Golf & Country Club.

The juniors play six qualifiers around the Valley leading up to a championship July 19 & 20 at Avalon.

After Tuesday, the next event is Thursday at Reserve Run Golf Course in Poland.

TUESDAY TEE TIMES (Subject to slight changes.)

BOYS u17



1:00 Jake Shingledecker Yankee Run Golf Course



Nathan Cene Duck Creek Golf Course



Josiah Worsencroft Mill Creek Golf Course



1:09 Brandon Gibson Riverview Golf Course



Patrick Kennedy Mill Creek Golf Course



Connor Sigler Mill Creek Golf Course



1:18 Drew Marzich Tippecanoe Country Club



Nolan Williard Lake Club



Aiden Wiesemann Salem Hills Golf and Country Club



1:27 Nick Vassis Trumbull Country Club



Michael Porter Mahoning Country Club



Ryan Sam Mill Creek Golf Course



1:36 Robert Shelton Avalon at Squaw Creek



Christopher Loychik Avalon Lakes Golf Course



Jake Sylak Avalon Inn and Resort



1:45 Nate Smrek Mill Creek Golf Course



Kaiden Sykes Salem Hills Golf Course



Luke Nord Lake Club



1:54 Kenneth Montgomery Yankee Run Golf Course



Jacob Buttar Avalon Lakes Golf Course



Connor Daggett Avalon Lakes Golf Course



2:03 Gavin Pahanish Salem Hills Golf Course



GIRLS u17



2:12 Alyssa Rapp Lake Club



Sierra Richard Black Hawk Golf Course



Olivia See Flying B Golf Course



2:21 Morgan Dunlap Valley Golf Club



Paige Keller Flying B Golf Course



Carly Ungaro Mill Creek Golf Course



2:30 Elizabeth Keller Flying B Golf Course



Eileen Mchale Flying B Golf Course



Hannah Ogden Mill Creek Golf Course



2:39 Olivia Leskovac Mill Creek Golf Course



Leah Benson Tam O'Shanter



Jayne Bernard Mill Creek Golf Course



2:48 Kristen Shaw Mill Creek Golf Course



Jackie Adler Deer Creek Golf Course



Sophia Yurich Lake Club



Madison Murphy Pine Lakes Golf Course



BOYS u14



2:57 Cj Brew Tam O'Shanter



Caleb Domitrovich Mahoning Country Club



Anthony Cesario Yankee Run Golf Course



3:06 Bryce Daggett Avalon Lakes Golf Course



Timmy Domer Lake Club



Evan Stefancin Lake Club



3:15 Nathan Kelly East Liverpool Country Club



Simon Kovass Lake Club



Luke Leskovac Mill Creek Golf Course



3:24 Landen Cameron Beaver Creek Meadows Golf Course