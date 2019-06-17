Arrest warrant issued for man in Warren shootings

BREAKING: TRUMBULL STORMS | Tornado confirmed by weather service

June 17, 2019 at 8:57a.m.

WARREN

Photo

Dreano Golden

Police have issued a warrant for the arrest of Dreano A. Golden, 33, of Hamilton Street Southwest in the 1:24 a.m. Saturday shootings of two men in an apartment on Belmont Street Northwest.

Police said they found two men with multiple gunshot wounds at 132 Belmont when they arrived for a shots-fired. Both men were taken to the Trumbull Regional Medical Center. A witness said they saw a black truck leaving the scene.

The victims are age 50 of Wick Street Southeast and age 40 of Cleveland.

Golden has an extensive arrest record at the Trumbull County jail, having been booked there 58 times since 2004.

