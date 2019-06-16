Flood watch remains in effect through late Monday night
Staff report
CLEVELAND
A flood watch remains in effect until late Monday night for Mahoning and Trumbull counties.
Sunday afternoon's updated forecast from the National Weather Service calls for rain and thunderstorms tonight and throughout the day Monday and Tuesday. Rain is possible Wednesday, and more showers and thunderstorms are likely Thursday.
Conditions should clear up by Friday.
