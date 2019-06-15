Amphitheater concert canceled; storm forecast updated

YOUNGSTOWN — The inaugural Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre concert tonight has been postponed because of impending storms.

According to a joint statement from amphitheater officials and JAC Management, "Due to concern for community safety based on the forecast of potential flash flooding, heavy winds and storms during tonight's concert, the performance featuring Michael Stanley and The Resonators & Donnie Iris and The Cruisers at The Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre has been postponed."

Officials said a new date for the concert will be announced Monday and asked ticket holders to hold onto concert tickets.

The Valley will be under a under a flash flood watch from 4 p.m. today through Monday night, according to the National Weather Service,

The NWS predicts showers with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon with a high of about 70 degrees. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

Tonight, expect showers with a chance of thunderstorms and lows in the

mid-60s with a chance of rain near 100 percent. On Sunday expect showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon with highs in the mid-70s. The chance of rain is 70 percent.