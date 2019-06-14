OVI checkpoint scheduled Saturday
YOUNGSTOWN — The Mahoning County Operating a Vehicle Impaired Task Force announced that a sobriety checkpoint will be conducted in the county on Saturday. Saturation patrols also will be conducted throughout the weekend.
The announcement of the exact location of the checkpoint will be announced Saturday afternoon.
