OVI checkpoint scheduled Saturday


June 14, 2019 at 12:52p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — The Mahoning County Operating a Vehicle Impaired Task Force announced that a sobriety checkpoint will be conducted in the county on Saturday. Saturation patrols also will be conducted throughout the weekend.

The announcement of the exact location of the checkpoint will be announced Saturday afternoon.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Poland


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$279000


Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$350000


Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$158750