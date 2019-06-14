Jay's Hot Dogs in Boardman to reopen within a month
BOARDMAN — Jay’s Hot Dogs, 68 Boardman-Poland Road, will reopen within the month. The restaurant was closed for renovations July 2018.
According to Vindicator files, the restaurant was founded in downtown Youngstown in 1920 and moved to Boardman in 1980.
