Family: Baby cut from slain Chicago woman's womb dies

CHICAGO (AP) — An infant boy who was cut from a Chicago woman's womb with a butcher knife died today at a hospital where he had been in grave condition since the April attack that killed his mother, family spokeswomen said.

Yovanny Jadiel Lopez died at Christ Medical Center in suburban Oak Lawn from a severe brain injury, according to a statement posted on Facebook by family spokeswoman Julie Contreras, who expressed "great sadness" in announcing the baby's death. Family spokeswoman Cecilia Garcia confirmed the statement.

The baby had been on life support since being brought to the hospital April 23. Prosecutors say Clarisa Figueroa, 46, claimed she had given birth to the baby. She and her 24-year-old daughter, Desiree Figueroa, are charged with murder in the death of the baby's mother, 19-year-old Marlen Ochoa-Lopez, and Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said he expects both women will now be charged with murder in the infant's death.

Prosecutors will "make a determination on additional charges" after police and the county's medical examiner's office complete their investigations, Cook County State's Attorney's Office spokeswoman Tandra Simonton said in a written statement.

Clarisa Figueroa's boyfriend, Piotr Bobak, is charged with concealing a homicide. The three defendants are due back in court June 26.

Garcia said the family had been weighing whether to remove the baby from life support when the child died.

Christ Medical Center said in a statement that its "hearts and prayers" were with the baby's family, and that their "courage and grace have drawn the admiration of our entire organization."