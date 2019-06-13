Youngstown cops find guns, drugs serving warrant
YOUNGSTOWN — Police serving a search warrant about 6:35 p.m. Tuesday investigating drug activity at a 34 New York Ave. home found a .38-caliber revolver, crack cocaine, marijuana and a digital scale.
Arrested on felony charges of possession of cocaine and being a felon in possession of a firearm was Earl Lewis, 35, who lists the North Side home as his address. He also faces misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Lewis spent the night in the Mahoning County jail and is expected to be arraigned later today in municipal court.
