Toby Gibson is Brookfield's new schools superintendent


June 12, 2019 at 8:22p.m.

BROOKFIELD

The Brookfield Board of Education formally introduced the next schools superintendent at a special meeting on Wednesday. Toby Gibson was named as the district’s next superintendent. He currently serves as the Brookfield Middle School principal and is a Brookfield Local Schools graduate.

"I’m honored to receive this opportunity,” said Gibson. “Brookfield Local Schools have great students, great staff, and a great community. I cannot wait to get started.”

Gibson’s contract begins on Aug. 1.

