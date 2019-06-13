Toby Gibson is Brookfield's new schools superintendent

BROOKFIELD

The Brookfield Board of Education formally introduced the next schools superintendent at a special meeting on Wednesday. Toby Gibson was named as the district’s next superintendent. He currently serves as the Brookfield Middle School principal and is a Brookfield Local Schools graduate.

"I’m honored to receive this opportunity,” said Gibson. “Brookfield Local Schools have great students, great staff, and a great community. I cannot wait to get started.”

Gibson’s contract begins on Aug. 1.