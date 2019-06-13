Struthers plans to add $2 million bond issue to November ballot

STRUTHERS

City council passed a resolution declaring its intent to add a $2 million bond issue to the November ballot for the construction of a new fire station at 238 Elm St. If approved, the station will replace the current station at 96 Elm St.

The city has two years to commence building a fire station at its current location to stay in compliance with a land transfer agreement between Struthers and Dan Becker, of Becker Funeral Homes, who donated the land.

Becker donated the land because he believed the city was in need of a new fire station and added the stipulation to ensure the lot would be used for the project. Council also approved the appropriation of $200,508 for use in an Ohio Department of Transportation resurfacing project along state Route 616. The money is meant for resurfacing portions of the motorway within Struthers city limits.

During the meeting, Mayor Terry Stocker announced the city would receive an Ohio Public Works Commission grant for approximately $147,000 for road resurfacing projects expected to begin later this summer.

In addition to the OPWC grant, the city will also receive $1.2 million in Water Resource Restoration Sponsor Program funds by July 1 for use toward the removal of the Struthers dam in the Mahoning River, which is expected to be completed by December 2020.

The city will also receive an additional $1.1 million from the LTV Trust for development of the site surrounding the dam.